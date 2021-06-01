Wisconsin reportedly promoting from within to replace AD Barry Alvarez | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We should know the name of Wisconsin’s new athletic director very soon and it appears it will be a familiar name.

The UW Board of Regents is set to meet Wednesday with the only thing on the agenda being a move into “closed session to consider an employment agreement and an additional compensation agreement” for the person tabbed to replace current AD Barry Alvarez.

According to WTMJ, Wisconsin is expected promote current deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh to the top job.

McIntosh played offensive line for Alvarez in the late 1990s, winning two Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles and eventually becoming a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. The 44-year-old joined the Wisconsin athletic department in 2014 and became deputy AD in 2017.

It’s been no secret that Alvarez was grooming McIntosh as his replacement, though he said he would not beat the drum for him during the process.

“He loves Wisconsin. He understands it. It means something to him, (he’s) very bright. He’s been outstanding,” Alvarez said of McIntosh the day he announced he would be retiring. “I’ve given him a lot of responsibility. He spearheaded many of the things we did in managing staff and how we managed everything throughout COVID.”

Among the other finalists for the job, according to CollegeAD.com, was Ball State AD Beth Goetz.

A nine-member committee has been handling the search and providing names for UW chancellor Rebecca Blank to consider. Football coach Paul Chryst and former Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Alando Tucker are among those on the committee.

Alvarez is set to retire at the end of June after more than 30 years at the university, first as head football coach and the last 16 years spent as the full-time athletic director.