Wisconsin gets commitment from Clemson transfer RB | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added some experience and explosiveness to its running back room from the NCAA transfer portal.

Following an official visit Tuesday, former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi announced his commitment to the Badgers on Twitter.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Mellusi was a 4-star recruit when he chose the Tigers coming out Naples, Fla. He served in a backup role to All-American Travis Etienne the last two seasons, rushing for 427 yards (6.0 ypc) and six touchdowns. He added 38 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

#Badger fans, this is former Clemson RB Chez Mellusi. 5-11, 200lb back who runs bigger than his size (always falls forward), has real speed and can catch the football. He’d be a significant addition to the 2021 backfield (&beyond) pic.twitter.com/cIVuRlzcIy — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) May 13, 2021

Mellusi joins a running back room that is lacking experience. While the Badgers do return their leading rusher from a year ago in Jalen Berger, he ran for just 301 yards. Mellusi’s 427 yards are more than Berger and the rest of the room combined. But it’s clear Wisconsin doesn’t want to find itself in a similar position to last season when injuries and COVID-19 forced them to dig deep to find guys to carry the ball.

In addition to Mellusi, the Badgers signed three running backs in the 2021 class — Jackson Acker, Antwan Roberts and Loyal Crawford — and will also start the high school defensive player of the year in the state — Braelon Allen — on offense. They join Berger, Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper in a suddenly very packed running back room for new coach Gary Brown.