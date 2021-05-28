Bucks won’t have Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the playoffs | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost one of its starting guards for the remainder of the playoffs.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, guard Donte DiVincenzo suffered a serious foot injury in Thursday night’s Game 3 win over Miami and is done for the year.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo has suffered a serious tendon injury in his left foot and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2021

DiVincenzo went down in the first half and did not return. Coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game they were waiting to hear on the severity.

The third-year player out of Villanova will be missed. He started 66 games for Milwaukee this season and averaged career bests in points (10.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.8). The 24-year-old also shot a career-best 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Bryn Forbes replaced DiVincenzo with the starting unit to begin the second half Thursday night.