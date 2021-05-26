Brewers DFA pitcher Josh Lindblom

May 26, 2021
|In Brewers
|By Zach Heilprin

Josh Lindblom’s time with Milwaukee has come to an end for now.

The Brewers designated the pitcher for assignment Wednesday afternoon while recalling Eric Lauer from Triple-A. GM David Stearns told reporters that Lindblom is expected to remain with the organization.

Lindblom was a star in the KBO League for two years, winning its version of the Cy Young Award as the best pitcher. Milwaukee signed him to a 3-year deal worth $9 million before the 2020 season, but he’s been unable to replicate his success overseas. The 34-year-old was 2-4 with a 6.39 ERA in 20 games, including 10 starts.

Lauer returns after making one dominant start in Nashville. He threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12.