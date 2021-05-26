Brewers DFA pitcher Josh Lindblom

Josh Lindblom’s time with Milwaukee has come to an end for now.

The Brewers designated the pitcher for assignment Wednesday afternoon while recalling Eric Lauer from Triple-A. GM David Stearns told reporters that Lindblom is expected to remain with the organization.

David Stearns said that in conversations with Josh Lindblom before he was designated for assignment, Brewers expect him to remain with organization and accept a minor league assignment. It was a move designed to get him regular starts/work in AAA. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) May 26, 2021

Lindblom was a star in the KBO League for two years, winning its version of the Cy Young Award as the best pitcher. Milwaukee signed him to a 3-year deal worth $9 million before the 2020 season, but he’s been unable to replicate his success overseas. The 34-year-old was 2-4 with a 6.39 ERA in 20 games, including 10 starts.

Counsell says Lindblom was "hard worker and great teammate" but hasn't been able to make it work. "We just needed more production out of that spot." — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 26, 2021

Lauer returns after making one dominant start in Nashville. He threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12.