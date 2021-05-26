Bucks raise capacity at Fiserv Forum to 16,500 for remainder of playoffs | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

After increasing capacity to roughly 9,000 fans for the first two games of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number once again.

The team announced Wednesday that starting as early as a potential Game 5 against Miami on June 1 they will allow up to 16,500 fans inside Fiserv Forum for the remainder of the playoffs.

“We are excited to have our homecourt advantage return in an even bigger way and we thank Bucks fans for their continued support,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a press release. “This is another positive step in our return to normal.”

Fans will continue to have to wear masks inside the arena other than when eating or drinking, but there will no longer be pods or staggered seating. Also, capacity limits on the Fiserv Forum plaza and the Deer District have been lifted.

Milwaukee owns a 2-0 lead on the Heat in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Thursday night in Miami.