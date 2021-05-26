Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 28

We’re closing in on a month since ESPN reported quarterback Aaron Rodgers had told the Green Bay Packers he did not want to return to the team. While the two sides have reportedly continued to talk, a resolution to the situation has not been reached.

Here are the latest developments:

— Instead of attending Packers OTAs in Green Bay, Rodgers appears to be living his best life in Hawaii with fiancé Shailene Woodley, along with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.

— It was announced Wednesday that Rodgers would play golf with 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau in the latest version of “The Match” against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in early July.

