Corbin Burnes struggles, Padres beat Brewers 7-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.

Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound.

Milwaukee got a solo home run from Travis Shaw for its only offense of the night.

The two teams will play again Wednesday night at American Family Field.

* After the game the Brewers announced they had traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the New York Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher Pedro Quintana.

McKinney had been designated for assignment over the weekend.

The 17-year-old Quintana was signed by the Mets in January.