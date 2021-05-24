Report: QB Aaron Rodgers not in Green Bay for OTAs | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

As expected, Aaron Rodgers did not report for the first day of organized team activities in Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the quarterback was not among the players that arrived in town for the start of the third phase of the Packers offseason program. OTAs are voluntary but Rodgers has routinely taken part in previous years. He also has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract where he has to take part in a certain portion of the offseason program, which he has now forfeited.

No big surprise here but … Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities. Story coming shortly on ESPN. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 24, 2021

The three-time MVP and the front office are at odds with Rodgers reportedly telling the team he did not want to return to the club in 2021. The Packers have repeatedly said they want Rodgers back and have no interest in trading him.

Instead of being in Green Bay, Rodgers was seen in Hawaii with fiancé Shailene Woodley and other friends.

🎥 | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller dancing and singing karaoke in Hawaii. (video by aloha.akoni on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BotArmbDv5 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) May 24, 2021

The only part of the offseason program players are required to attend is the mandatory minicamp, which for the Packers will be June 8-10. It’s the first time Rodgers can be fined by the team for not showing up.