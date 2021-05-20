Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 22

It’s been three weeks since news broke that Aaron Rodgers did not want to return to the Green Bay Packers due to issues with the front office. The two sides are still reportedly in communication but there has been no resolution to the standoff.

Here are the latest developments:

— Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will mostly be remembered for his career in Indianapolis, but he finished his time with Denver, even winning a second Super Bowl title. TMZ caught up with Manning recently and he was asked about the situation Rodgers finds himself in.

“Aaron doesn’t need advice from me. He’ll make a good decision,” Manning said. “We’ll see how it plays out. He’s done such a great job there in Green Bay. I think every player, their goal is to stay with one team their entire time if they can. Obviously Tom (Brady) made a move. When I think of Aaron I think of him as a Green Bay Packer. Same with Brett Favre, so hopefully they can get it worked out. Look forward to watching him play this year somewhere.”

— A reporter for CBS Denver, Romi Bean, went on a Broncos podcast and said she had confirmed from two different sources that Rodgers and John Elway, the Hall of Fame quarterback and current President of Football Operations for Denver, were seen playing golf together in California.

“I know for a fact that Aaron Rodgers and John Elway have had contact these past couple of weeks. I know for a fact they were playing golf together in California. I know that has happened even though that’s tampering or whatever, but how else does John Elway woo guys but on the golf course. I actually have this story corroborated on two different sides which is pretty wild. One is from someone in the golf world who booked the rounds which is verified. And the other end by chance I had a friend whose friends were playing at this club that weekend and John and Aaron came up and played poker with them, so corroborated on two sides and no one is talking about that.”

Ben Allbright, who works for the Broncos flagship station, said the report was not completely accurate.

Basically Elway and Aaron Rodgers bumped into each other in passing at the same course back in February. Exchanged pleasantries. Was not a planned thing, was not them "playing together." Audio will be up soon at: https://t.co/9TdcTJoUOv https://t.co/pyCk2C9SlV — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 20, 2021

The Pat McAfee Show, which had Rodgers on every week during the 2020 season, also addressed the story and it sounded very much like Allbright’s version.