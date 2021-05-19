Brewers drop below .500 with loss at Kansas City | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has fallen below .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.

The Brewers got there with a 6-4 loss Wednesday night in Kansas City, dropping their second straight game to a Royals squad that had won just two of its previous 15 games coming in.

Corbin Burnes got the start for the Crew, going six innings and striking out nine. His only big mistake of the night was serving up a two-run homer to Michael Taylor in the second inning.

The Brewers led 2-1 when Burnes exited but it didn’t stay that way for long. J.P. Feyereisen entered in the seventh and allowed a pair of runs, including a home run to Jorge Soler. The Royals would tack on another two runs in the eighth off of Brad Boxberger.

That scoring was plenty against Milwaukee’s struggling offense. The Brewers got an RBI single from Omar Narvaez in the first inning, while Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the game and a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to take the lead. Milwaukee got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning following an RBI double from Kolton Wong but couldn’t capitalize.

The Brewers had other opportunities to score but went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Wong and Narvaez had four of Milwaukee’s eight hits in the game, as the Brewers fell for a 12th time in their last 16 games. It dropped the Crew to 21-22 on the year, the first time they haven’t been at or above .500 since being 2-3 on April 6.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening a weekend series in Cincinnati.