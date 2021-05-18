Christian Yelich activated from the IL, will serve as DH vs Royals | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Christian Yelich is back with Milwaukee.

The former NL MVP was activated of the 10-day injured list Tuesday and is in the lineup as the designated hitter for the Brewers in the first game of a quick two-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

OF Christian Yelich reinstated from the 10-day injured list. LHP Hoby Milner optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/OtYjlOWc9Z — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 18, 2021

Yelich has played in just one game since April 11 due to a back injury. He originally came off the injured list May 3 and played against Philadelphia. But he had to gut that performance out and went back on the injured list the next day.

The outfielder spent this past weekend in Nashville going through a rehab stint with the Triple-A affiliate. He didn’t get a hit in any of his seven plate appearances but felt he accomplished what he went there for.

“I think it was just more proving to the team that I could play back-to-back-to-back days and not have any issues like I did in Philly,” Yelich said. “That was kind of the purpose of the rehab assignment was just to get to multiple days in a row playing instead of avoiding a Philly situation like last time where I felt OK and then after the game and the next day just wasn’t good. So I feel confident about it now and looking forward to being back.”

Getting Yelich back is significant for an offense that has struggled much of the season, but especially of late in losing 10 of 14 games. The Brewers 10 runs against Atlanta on Sunday were their most this season and it eclipsed the nine runs they had scored in the previous five games combined.

“It’s baseball, man. It’s never been harder to hit in the major leagues for a number of reasons,” Yelich said. “It’s going to happen. Offense is down across the league and it’s not for a lack of effort on our side. Guys are trying, guys are grinding out at bats.”

Yelich is batting .353 with one RBI and no home runs in 10 games this season.

“We’ll see what we can do,” Yelich said of injecting some life into the offense. “It’s been six weeks of the season. There’s a long way to go. You go through ups and downs in the game. Considering all the injuries and all the things we’ve had to do I think we’re in a fine place as a team. There’s definitely room to play better. I think we will.”