Brewers offense lifeless again in 2-0 loss at Kansas City | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee offense continued to struggle and wasted another outstanding starting pitching effort in a 2-0 loss Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Brandon Woodruff made it 7 2/3 innings before walking a batter and hitting another in the eighth inning. The Brewers turned to reliever Devin Williams to clean up and he couldn’t. He gave up a run-scoring single to Andrew Benintendi to make it 1-0 Royals and then shortstop Luis Urias committed his second error of the night, which allowed another run to score.

The bad eighth inning was enough to sink Milwaukee because it could get nothing going offensively again. Kris Bupic gave up just one hit over six innings of work. The Brewers didn’t fare much better against the bullpen and finished with just three hits on the night. It included an 0-for-4 effort from Christian Yelich (three strikeouts) in his first game back from the injured list.

The Brewers have now scored one run or fewer in six of their last 11 games, including three shutouts. Many of the struggles have come with Woodruff on the mound. Among qualifying pitchers, he’s got the lowest run support of any in MLB.

The Royals have now won three of five after losing 11 straight, while the Brewers have lost 11 of their last 15 games to drop to .500 on the year.

It’ll be the same two teams Wednesday night in Kansas City.