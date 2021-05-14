Packers announce signing of seven draft picks | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has signed nearly all of its 2021 draft class.

The Packers announced Friday it had agreed to deals with seven of the players they took in the draft two weeks ago:

OL Josh Meyers (second round)

OL Royce Newman (fourth round)

DL TJ Slaton (fifth round)

DB Shemar Jean-Charles (fifth round)

OL Cole Van Lanen (sixth round)

LB Isaiah McDuffie (sixth round)

RB Kylin Hill (seventh round)

The signings leave first-round pick Eric Stokes and third-round pick Amari Rodgers as the lone players not yet signed. However, both players, along with the other seven draft picks, were on the field for the first day of rookie minicamp Friday in Green Bay.