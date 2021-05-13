Brewers announce American Family Field will return to full capacity June 25 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A few days after announcing capacity at American Family Field would be going to 50% starting this Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced the stadium would go to 100% capacity beginning June 25.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

Milwaukee has been operating at 25% capacity to this point in the season. Saturday’s game against Atlanta will mark the first time 50% will be allowed. The first game at 100% capacity will come against Colorado.