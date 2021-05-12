Woodruff dominates, Garcia homers in Brewers 4-1 win over St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got another dominating effort from its starting pitching and a late surge from its offense to beat St. Louis 4-1 Wednesday night at American Family Field.

Brandon Woodruff went 7 2/3 innings, giving up just a solo home run to Tyler O’Neill in the eighth inning. He allowed three hits and struck out 10 as he lowered his ERA to 1.64, leaving him second in the National League.

It seemed as if the Brewers would waste Woodruff’s start like they did with Freddy Peralta’s brilliance in Tuesday night’s loss to the Cardinals. They had just one run through the first seven innings before scoring three in the eighth. After Daniel Vogelbach struck out but reached on a wild pitch with two outs, Travis Shaw delivered an RBI double to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. Avisail Garcia gave them some insurance with a 462-foot two-run homer.

Josh Hader had some base runners to work with in the ninth inning but got away unscathed to pick up his eighth save of the season.

Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-2 and scored from second base on a sacrifice fly after outfielder Harrison Bader slipped and mishandled the ball when transferring it over to his right hand to throw.

Milwaukee will look to take the series Thursday afternoon.