Packers will reportedly add veteran QB Blake Bortles

GM Brian Gutekunst recently said the Green Bay Packers would be adding a quarterback or two after not taking one in the NFL Draft and on Wednesday he delivered on that promise.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the club is signing veteran Blake Bortles.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2014 for Jacksonville, Bortles was the starter for the Jaguars for five seasons. He threw 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in his career there. His best season may have been 2017 when Jacksonville used a solid offense and a great defense to come within a game of the Super Bowl.

Bortles was not brought back after the 2018 season and ended up in Los Angeles with the Rams where he served as Jared Goff’s backup. He spent time with the Denver Broncos and Rams last year but did not see any game action.

The Packers have some familiarity with Bortles, as offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett served as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator during four of Bortles five seasons in Jacksonville.

Bortles joins Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as quarterbacks on the roster, while the team is reportedly bringing in two more — Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly — to take part on a tryout basis during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

With Rodgers reportedly not wanting to return to the Packers due to issues with the front office, Bortles and Love would take all the snaps during OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp over the next month if another quarterback is not signed.