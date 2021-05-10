Packers reportedly bringing two QBs in for tryouts during rookie minicamp | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

After not adding a quarterback in free agency or the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers plan to workout a pair of veterans when they hold their rookie minicamp this weekend.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers will bring in Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly on a tryout basis.

The #Packers are bringing in QBs Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly for this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per sources. As Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst noted after the draft, they'd need an extra arm or two with only 2 QBs on the roster. Benkert, Kelly get a look first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021

Benkert spent most of the last two seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad after signing in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He threw for 5,759 yards and 46 touchdowns over two seasons as the starter.

Kelly was a seventh-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. Kelly earned the backup job in 2018 but was cut after being charged with criminal trespassing. The Ole Miss product signed with Indianapolis prior to the 2019 season and spent most of that year on the practice squad. He was released by the Colts last September. In two seasons with Ole Miss, Kelly threw for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns.