Andy North to play in American Family Insurance Championship | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

This year’s American Family Insurance Championship will feature the three biggest names in Wisconsin golf.

It was announced Monday during the media day for the PGA Tour Champions event that two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North would join the field.

“It’s going to be a fun week,” North said. “I’m really looking forward to competing again, and to have it happen in my hometown of Madison makes it even more special.”

North has been a part of the celebrity foursome since the tour began in 2016, but due to continued restrictions as a result of COVID-19, that won’t be taking place this year. Instead, he’ll join the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption.

The other two big names in Wisconsin golf, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, are also scheduled to play in the tournament that will be held June 11-13 at University Ridge near Madison. Kelly won the tournament in 2019.

“I’m super-excited to see Andy playing in this year’s championship,” Stricker said. “Andy was the person I looked up to as a junior golfer, and he’s been there for Jerry Kelly and me our whole careers. I’ve always admired him for what he’s stood for, not only for the game of golf but also as a family man and as a person.”

Tickets for the tournament go on sale Tuesday. You can find more information here.