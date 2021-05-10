Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 12

The Green Bay Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly remain at odds with the future Hall of Famer saying he doesn’t want to return to the team, while GM Brian Gutekunst maintaining he will not trade Rodgers.

Here are the latest developments:

— If the Packers do relent and decide to trade Rodgers, the NFL Network’s James Palmer said Monday the Denver Broncos are prepared to make a move.

Aaron Rodgers to the #Broncos. It’s a fit that makes sense to a lot of people. Including ones inside the organization. My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4danQDARRM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 10, 2021

— Wide receiver Davante Adams made news last week with this not-so-cryptic tweet.

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

Rodgers’ favorite target was then a guest Monday afternoon on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He said he had spoken with Rodgers and he’s 100-percent behind his quarterback.

Davante Adams on @TheHerd said he's 100% behind Aaron Rodgers and while "a few things need to get ironed out first" between Rodgers and the #Packers, Adams added: "Hopefully I’ll be back on the show and we’ll be celebrating." — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 10, 2021

Davante Adams on @TheHerd admits if Rodgers wasn’t in Green Bay it would “potentially” affect his free agency decision and he would “definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here”. Not terribly surprising to hear — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) May 10, 2021

— NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon the Packers and Rodgers are still at odds but the team has offered him a lucrative long-term extension and there has been dialog between the two sides.