Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 12

May 10, 2021
|In Packers
|By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly remain at odds with the future Hall of Famer saying he doesn’t want to return to the team, while GM Brian Gutekunst maintaining he will not trade Rodgers.

Here are the latest developments:

— If the Packers do relent and decide to trade Rodgers, the NFL Network’s James Palmer said Monday the Denver Broncos are prepared to make a move.

— Wide receiver Davante Adams made news last week with this not-so-cryptic tweet.

Rodgers’ favorite target was then a guest Monday afternoon on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He said he had spoken with Rodgers and he’s 100-percent behind his quarterback.

— NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon the Packers and Rodgers are still at odds but the team has offered him a lucrative long-term extension and there has been dialog between the two sides.