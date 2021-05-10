Milwaukee defense struggles in 146-125 loss at San Antonio | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee did not look like a team fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bucks gave up 87 points in the first half Monday night and lost 146-125 to San Antonio.

Milwaukee’s defense has been inconsistent of late. It has now give up 130 points or more in four of its last seven games and more than 140 points twice. The Spurs shot 59.6 percent from the field, the best by a Bucks opponent this year, and Milwaukee fell to 0-8 when allowing a team to shoot better than 51-percent.

Four different Spurs scored at least 20 points, led by Demar DeRozen’s 23 and Dejounte Murray’s 21. San Antonio is currently the 10-seed in the Western Conference, which would get them into the play-in tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 28 points in 29 minutes. Khris Middleton had 23 points and Jrue Holiday added 20 points and six assists. Bobby Portis added 13 points off the bench.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Bucks and dropped them a game back of Brooklyn for the second seed in the East with four games to play.

Milwaukee will be back home Tuesday night to face Orlando.