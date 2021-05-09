Daniel Vogelbach homers, Tyrone Taylor drives in winning run in Brewers 2-1 victory at Miami | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a tough road trip by beating Miami twice, including a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon in 10 innings.

Tyrone Taylor singled in what proved to be the winning run in the 10th inning. It was one of two hits for Taylor, who has earned extra time with Christian Yelich on the injured list.

Daniel Vogelbach was responsible for Milwaukee’s other run, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was his third of the season. Travis Shaw had a pair of hits for the Brewers, which closed out its seven-game road trip 2-5.

Pitcher Brett Anderson returned from a stint on the injured list by giving up two hits and striking out three over three innings of work.

JP Feyereisen gave up his first run of the season, a home run to Lewis Brinson. But the rest of the bullpen shut Miami down, including Josh Hader pitching a scoreless ninth inning to get the win and Drew Rasmussen following him to get the save.

Milwaukee (19-16) will now head back to American Family Field to open a series Tuesday against St. Louis.