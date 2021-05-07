Bucks beat Houston for fifth straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Brook Lopez scored a team-high 24 points and Milwaukee beat Houston 141-133 Friday night to move into a tie for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

It was Lopez’s second-highest scoring output of the year and he added seven rebounds, as the Bucks got a measure of revenge after the Rockets upset them last week. It was also their fifth straight win.

All five of Milwaukee’s starters were in double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a double double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while dishing out seven assists. Khris Middleton had 23 points, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo had 18.

Bobby Portis gave the Bucks 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Bryn Forbes contributed 11 points.

The Rockets got 26 points from Kenyon Martin Jr., while Kelly Olynyk had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee is now tied with Brooklyn for the No. 2 seed with five games to play and sitting three games back of Philadelphia for the top seed.

The Bucks will travel to San Antonio on Tuesday to face the Spurs.