Brewers fall to Miami, lose sixth straight | Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is in the midst of its longest losing streak in nearly three years.

The Brewers gave up another grand slam and lost to Miami 6-1. It was their sixth straight loss, the longest they’ve gone without a win since July of 2018.

Brent Suter got the spot start and left after 2 1/3 innings with an injury. When he went out, Patrick Weigel came on and served up a bases loaded home run to Miami’s Isan Diaz. Suter’s final line included three runs allowed on four hits and a pair of strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s offense struggled to get much of anything off of Trevor Rogers. He went five innings, giving up just one run and struck out six. The Brewers finished with just five hits and the lone RBI was courtesy of a Pablo Reyes single.

Milwaukee is now 17-16 on the year and sitting in second place in the NL Central.

The two teams will meet against Saturday night in Miami.