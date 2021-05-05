Bucks withstand 42 points from Bradley Beal to earn fourth straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Fresh off a hard fought win Tuesday night against Brooklyn, the Milwaukee Bucks earned another tough win Wednesday night against Washington.

Playing without Khris Middleton (rest), the Bucks withstood 42 points from Bradley Beal to grab a 135-134 victory at Fiserv Forum.

Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 29 points in 32 minutes, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes. The supporting cast helped out big time in the second game of a back-to-back. Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points (5-7 3P), while Pat Connaughton gave Milwaukee 16 points off the bench. Bryn Forbes and Jeff Teague combined for 25 points.

The Bucks needed all of it thanks to Beal and Russell Westbrook. In addition to Beal’s scoring, Westbrook had another triple double, going for 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds.

With the win, Milwaukee moved to within a game of Brooklyn for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with six games to play.

The Bucks will host Houston Friday night.