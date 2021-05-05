Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 7

The drama around quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continued on a number of fronts Tuesday.

First came a report from The Athletic’s Bob McGinn that Rodgers had group texts with teammates in which he referred to general manager Brian Gutekunst as Jerry Krause. It was a nod towards the former Chicago Bulls general manager who was verbally mocked relentlessly by Michael Jordan during the late stages of their dynasty in the 1990s. Jordan’s disdain for Krause was brought into the light when the Last Dance documentary ran last April.

Later, during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre said in his gut he believes Rodgers won’t play in Green Bay again. He said he would like for Rodgers to return and win one more Super Bowl, but also wants him to be happy.

Early in the afternoon, the NFL Network reported that as far back as last fall Rodgers was telling prospective Packers free agents that he didn’t expect to be back in Green Bay in 2021.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: On @BobMcGinn’s “Krause” report and Aaron Rodgers’ warning #Packers prospective free agents for quite some time he wasn’t expecting to be back in Green Bay in 2021. pic.twitter.com/pXdYHffCiY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2021

That didn’t stop defensive tackle Kenny Clark (July), tackle David Bakhtiari (November) or running back Aaron Jones (March) from signing long-term deals with the Packers. One deal that was reportedly going to get done earlier this offseason, an extension for wide receiver Davante Adams, has not materialized to this point.

While we have heard from nearly every party involved, Rodgers has not spoken publicly about football since the story first broke last Thursday.