Brewers come up short in Philly, lose fourth straight | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost four straight games, including the last three all by one run, after a 5-4 loss Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Freddy Peralta got lit up in the first inning, giving up all five runs, including a grand slam. The Brewers starter bounced back, striking out the next five guys and ended up going four innings.

Milwaukee’s bullpen kept them in the game with Drew Rasmussen, Brent Suter and Brad Boxberger not allowing another hit from the Phillies.

The Brewers offense was contained to two innings. In the third, Avisail Garcia drove in a run with a single. Two innings later, Tyrone Taylor hit a solo home run and then Garcia had a 2-RBI single. Milwaukee got the tying run into scoring position in the ninth inning but couldn’t get him home.

Former Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson went 4 1/3 innings for the Phillies, allowing three runs on four hits and walking four. Another former Milwaukee pitcher, Brandon Kintzler, got the win by going 1 1/3 inning and allowing a hit.

The four straight losses is the longest losing streak of the season for the Brewers. They’ll look to avoid being swept Thursday afternoon.