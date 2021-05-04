Christian Yelich heads back to 10-day IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Christian Yelich’s time back in the lineup was short.

A day after he played his first game in nearly a month, Milwaukee placed the outfielder back on the 10-day injured list with a back strain.

“He kind of gutted out yesterday’s game, that’s the best way to say it,” manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia. “That’s not a realistic way to go through the day.

“He feels OK today. Nothing happened last night that necessarily made it worse but last night told us that he’s not going to be able to do this on a daily basis. We need to stop and completely resolve this before we start again.”

Yelich underwent an MRI last week that didn’t show any significant change from prior scans. Counsell admitted that he had hit a plateau in his recovery and it’s why he played in Milwaukee’s 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Monday, going 2-for-4.

“He got through the game and obviously performed but he’s at the point where he’s not going to be able to go out there on a regular basis,” Counsell said. “We need to get more answers, we need to better answers and we need to get him healthier. He is, at this point, not healthy enough to be a regular contributor.”

Tyrone Taylor was recalled from the alternate training site and took Yelich’s spot on the 26-man roster.