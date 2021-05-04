Brewers match longest losing streak of the season with loss at Philadelphia | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has matched its longest losing streak of the season.

Philadelphia scored five runs in the third in a 6-5 win, sending the Brewers to their third-straight loss.

Eric Lauer got the start and gave up six runs (two earned), including a pair of solo home runs to Andrew McCutchen. The third inning was the big one, as a fielding error by third baseman Travis Shaw allowed the inning to stay alive. Lauer gave up a run-scoring single and then a three-run homer to Brad Miller.

After Aaron Nola largely kept them silent for the first six innings, Milwaukee made a game of it in the seventh. The club scored four runs, including a two-run homer by Jackie Bradley Jr., his third of the season. The centerfielder had a chance to be the hero in the ninth with the tying run at third base, but he popped out to end the game.

It’ll be the same two teams Wednesday night in Philadelphia.