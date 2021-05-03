Wisconsin announces home-and-home series with Utah

Wisconsin has added another home-and-home series with a team from a Power 5 conference.

The school announced Monday morning it had signed a contract with Utah to play the Utes in Madison in 2028 and in Salt Lake City in 2033.

The two teams have played three times with the Utah leading the series 2-1. The most recent meeting came in the 1996 Copper Bowl, a 38-10 victory for the Badgers. A freshman running back named Ron Dayne ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

With Utah now on the schedule, Wisconsin has at least one non-conference game against a Power 5 opponent on its slate through 2033.