Brewers fall to Philadelphia in series opener | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got two key pieces back in its lineup but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss Monday night in Philadelphia.

Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain both returned from the injured list after extended absences. In his first at-bat since April 13, Cain drilled a solo home run. He finished 1-for-4 and a walk. Yelich, in his first at-bat since April 11, singled to left center. The outfielder would finish 2-for-4.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning with no outs and got a pair of runs in before Avisail Garcia got picked off at first base to end the inning. They loaded the bases once again in the ninth with two out before Hector Neris struck out Cain to get the save.

Vince Velasquez kept Milwaukee under wraps most of the night. The lone run he allowed over six innings was the homer to Cain. He gave up four hits and struck out six to get his first win of the season.

Adrian Houser got he start for Milwaukee. He went six innings, giving up four runs — two earned — and struck out two. He dropped to 2-3 on the year.

Milwaukee lost back-to-back games for the first time since the first week of the season and dropped to 17-12 overall.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night in Philly.