Giannis goes for 49 in 117-114 win over Brooklyn

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference it was Milwaukee that came out on top.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points as the Bucks beat Brooklyn 117-114 Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum. The two-time MVP added eight rebounds and four assists, while making 21 of his 36 shots. That included going 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Khris Middleton 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee. Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Bryn Forbes gave the Bucks 12 points off the bench.

They needed all of it because Kevin Durant had himself a game as well. He scored 42 points, with half of it coming from beyond the arc. Durant got a good look for a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds but it came up short.

Kyrie Irving gave the Nets 20 points, while Landry Shamet added 17 points off the bench.

Milwaukee moved to within 2.5 games of Brooklyn and Philadelphia in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks and Nets will meet again Tuesday in Milwaukee.