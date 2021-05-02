Brewers lose 16-4 to Dodgers, settle for taking 3 of 4 in the series | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had to settle for taking three of four against the defending World Series champion this weekend.

The Dodgers hit three home runs, including two grand slams Sunday in a 16-4 win over the Brewers. Both came off of Alec Bettinger, who was making his Milwaukee debut. His final line was brutal, as he gave up 11 runs in just four innings of work. Things weren’t much better for Jordan Zimmerman. He allowed the other five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

LA’s Matt Beaty and AJ Pollock were responsible for driving in 15 of the runs. Chris Taylor went 3-for-5 and scored five times.

The Brewers offense was held in check by LA starter Julio Urias. He went seven innings, giving up just a solo home run to Jacob Nottingham, while striking out 10.

Nottingham drove in three of Milwaukee’s runs in his first game since being reacquired from Seattle.

The Brewers dropped to 17-11 on the year. They will now hit the road for seven games starting Monday in Philadelphia.