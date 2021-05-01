Shaw sends Brewers to 6-5 win over Dodgers in 11 innings | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw homered and hit a game-winning single, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5.

Los Angeles, which has dropped three straight to Milwaukee, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent injury after he had thrown just 27 pitches.

The game was tied at 2 after nine innings and 3-all after 10. In the 11th, Drew Smith hit a two-run triple off Drew Rasmussen to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead — but the Brewers rallied.

Despite having nearly half of its 40-man roster on the injured list, the Brewers now have an NL-best 17 wins. Milwaukee will look for a sweep of the defending World Series champions Sunday at American Family Field.