Packers finally go wide receiver in the third round

April 30, 2021
|In Packers
|By Zach Heilprin

No matter what happens with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the next few months the Green Bay Packers will have an A. Rodgers on their roster in 2021.

Green Bay gave up its third- (No. 92) and fourth-round (No. 135) pick to move up to pick No. 85 in the third round to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Rodgers had a breakout 2020 season for the Tigers as they won the ACC and made the College Football Playoff. He had 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career he finished with 181 catches and 15 touchdowns.