Packers finally go wide receiver in the third round

No matter what happens with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the next few months the Green Bay Packers will have an A. Rodgers on their roster in 2021.

Green Bay gave up its third- (No. 92) and fourth-round (No. 135) pick to move up to pick No. 85 in the third round to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 With the 85th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/ktuMVJz0Fj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Rodgers had a breakout 2020 season for the Tigers as they won the ACC and made the College Football Playoff. He had 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career he finished with 181 catches and 15 touchdowns.

Full Dabo Swinney quote on Amari Rodgers. "He's built like a running back but he has the length of a 6-foot-3 wideout and plays long." #Packers pic.twitter.com/WbjO1dYFqi — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 1, 2021

#Packers take Amari Rodgers, Tee Martin's son: Coaches really like Rodgers' toughness; ability with the ball in his hands and his smarts: "He was outstanding in our interview. He’s a coach’s kid so you’d expect him to do well, but he was off the charts." https://t.co/JheByHX3Yi — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 1, 2021

A. RODGERS WILL BE ON THE PACKERS NEXT SEASON! pic.twitter.com/5DwPa3Xfcx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 1, 2021