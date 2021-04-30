Packers add Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Seven years after taking Ohio State center Corey Linsley in the 2014 NFL Draft, Green Bay went back to the Buckeyes to grab his potential replacement.

After taking Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round Thursday, the Packers targeted Ohio State Josh Myers with the 62nd pick in the second round Friday.

A 2020 team captain for an Ohio State team that played for the national title, Myers was a Rimington Award finalist as the best center in the country. He started 21 of his final 22 games for the Buckeyes and was a first-team All-Big Ten pick by the coaches in 2020.

Myers suffered a toe injury in the Big Ten title game but continued to play in Ohio State’s win over Clemson in the national semifinals and the loss to Alabama in the national championship. He had surgery on the toe after the season and just recently started running close to full speed.

Though he played mostly center in college, he came to campus as a guard, and the Packers believe he can play either position in the NFL.

C #71 Josh Myers violently puts DL #15 over onto his left guard. you can always win in the run game when you take care of the first level defenders first. pic.twitter.com/hgZAfzsolg — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 12, 2019