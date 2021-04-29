Packers go defense in the first round | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers went defense with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

General manager Brian Gutekunst selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with pick No. 29 of Thursday’s first round.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 With the 29th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Georgia CB Eric Stokes!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/tLNTFQ9c5g — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 30, 2021

Stokes started 25 games over three seasons and was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2020 for the Bulldogs. He picked off four passes in his junior season and returned two of them for touchdowns.

This is amazing!! Feels like a dream! I’m ready to get to work Packer Nation!!! LETS GO!! #GoPackGo ⚡️ ⚡️ — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) April 30, 2021

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Georgia was considered among the best athletes in the draft, running a 4.25 40-yard dash at his pro day.

@_jamane_ welcome to the squad bro let’s get it! 🔒 — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) April 30, 2021