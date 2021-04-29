Packers go defense in the first round

April 29, 2021
|In Packers
|By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers went defense with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

General manager Brian Gutekunst selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with pick No. 29 of Thursday’s first round.

Stokes started 25 games over three seasons and was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2020 for the Bulldogs. He picked off four passes in his junior season and returned two of them for touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Georgia was considered among the best athletes in the draft, running a 4.25 40-yard dash at his pro day.