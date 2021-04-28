Packers: Mock draft round-up

The NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round getting underway Thursday night in Cleveland. With so little time before commissioner Roger Goodell puts the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock with the first overall pick, here’s a final look at who the various mock drafts have the Green Bay Packers taking with pick No. 29.

Rob Demovsky, ESPN.com: WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

Charles Davis, NFL.com: C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: T Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

Eric Edholm, Yahoo.com: CB Caleb Farley (Va Tech)

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports.com: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Bob Glauber, Newsday: WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)