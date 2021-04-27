Bucks hold off Charlotte for 114-104 win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Two days after blowing a double-digit lead in a loss at Atlanta, the Milwaukee Bucks held off a spirited rally in Charlotte for a 114-104 win Tuesday night.

The Bucks led by 17 at the half and by as many as 19 in the third quarter before the Hornets made their run. They got the lead down to seven entering the fourth quarter and it was 103-99 with 4:08 remaining. But Milwaukee stiffened and outscored Charlotte 11-5 the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three assists. Brook Lopez chipped in 22 points, while Khris Middleton had 17 points. Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 10 assists, his third double-double in his last four games. Bryn Forbes gave the Bucks a lift off the bench with 15 points.

Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham had 25 points and Miles Bridges dropped 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The win left Milwaukee two games back of Philadelphia for second in the Eastern Conference and 3.5 games back of Brooklyn for the top seed.

The Bucks will now travel to Houston to face the Rockets Thursday night.