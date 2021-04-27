Adrian Houser hits a HR, gets the win in Brewers 5-4 victory over Miami | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee earned its sixth win in its last eight games Tuesday night with a 5-4 victory over Miami at American Family Field.

Adrian Houser got the start for the Brewers, giving up three runs over 5 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and struck out seven as he improved to 2-2 on the season.

Houser also did some damage at the plate, hitting a solo home run in the second inning. It was just the third hit of his career and the first RBI in 34 plate appearances.

PITCHERS WHO RAKE!!! Adrian Houser goes yard for the @Brewers. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AqIL5NJYjD — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 28, 2021

Milwaukee’s bullpen did its job after Houser left. Brent Suter gave up a solo home run, but J.P. Feyeriesen, Devin Williams and Josh Hader slammed the door shut. Hader earned the save, his fifth in the last eight games.

Tyrone Taylor batted lead off and was an extremely tough out for the Marlins. He went 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a solo home run, is second of the season.

Former Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar had a good night for Miami, driving in a pair of runs with a two-run homer. Jon Berti and Sandy Leon each had two hits.

Milwaukee improved to 14-9 on the season and sit in first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Marlins will close out their series Wednesday afternoon.