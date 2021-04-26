Marlins get to Corbin Burnes, silence Milwaukee offense for 8-0 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Even Corbin Burnes isn’t immune to having an off night.

After a historic start that saw him allow just eight hits and one run while striking out 40 batters over his first five starts, the Brewers’ pitcher was tagged for five runs — four earned — over five innings of work as Miami beat Milwaukee 8-0 Monday night. The rough outing sent his ERA from 0.37 entering the game to 1.53 and dropped him to 2-2 on the season.

Kolten Wong: "I was telling Corbin, man, it was one of those nights it seems like the ball just has eyes on it. … We just wish we could have done better for him." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 27, 2021

Burnes did strikeout nine and issued zero walks, extending his MLB record for strikeouts without a walk by a starter to begin the season to 49.

Outfielder Corey Dickerson and first baseman Garrett Cooper did most of the damage for the Marlins in the game. Dickerson had three RBI, including a solo home run, while Cooper, a former member of the Brewers organization, had two RBI and hit a solo homer of his own. Former Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar had a pair of hits in his return to American Family Field.

Even if Burnes had been able to continue his hot start, the Brewers offense would have wasted it. Kolton Wong and Tyrone Taylor had five of the team’s eight hits on the night but it led to nothing on the scoreboard as Milwaukee was shutout for the second time this year.

The two clubs will be at it again Tuesday night in Milwaukee.