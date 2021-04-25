Brandon Woodruff, late offense power Brewers to 6-0 win over the Cubs | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee pitching staff didn’t get a ton of run support until late but they didn’t really need it in a 6-0 win over Chicago Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers got six innings of shutout ball from Woodruff, which dropped his ERA to 1.55 this season. He allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters while walking a pair. The big righty improved to 2-0 on the year as Milwaukee finished off another series win of its NL Central rivals.

Woodruff’s effort was backed up by scoreless innings of work from J.P. Feyereisen and Devin Williams. Eric Yardley came on in the ninth to close out the game and a 5-1 road trip.

The Brewers offense struggled to take advantage of opportunities early in the game. They loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs and got just one run in. That came via a walk by Travis Shaw, who collected his 16th RBI of the year. That’s the same number he had for the entire 2019 season in which he played in 86 games for Milwaukee.

However, the offense finally broke free in the ninth inning with five runs. Luis Urias drove in a pair with a single and that was followed by an RBI double from Kolton Wong to give the Brewers 4-0 lead. Milwaukee plated two more runs without even swinging a bat, as Shaw was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Tyrone Taylor followed that with a walk.

El Wicho! A two-run single with the bases loaded.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/LurPWN89Is — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 25, 2021

The win was Milwaukee’s sixth in nine games against the Cubs this year and the Brewers have taken all three series between the two teams. It leaves the club 13-8 on the year and in first place in the NL Central.

The Crew will return to American Family Field Monday to open a series against the Miami Marlins.