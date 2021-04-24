Bucks finish off season sweep of Philadelphia with 132-94 win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a season sweep of Philadelphia Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum with a 132-94 win.

The 76ers, playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, kept the game close for a little more than two quarters before the Bucks took control. Over the final 8:36 of the third quarter, Milwaukee outscored Philly 31-9 to take a 23-point lead to the fourth. The Bucks were on cruise control from there on the way to a fifth-straight win over the 76ers and a 3-0 record this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24, 14 rebounds and seven assists in just 24 minutes of action for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday had 12 points, five assists and four steals, while Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points.

Milwaukee also got a lift off the bench, as Bobby Portis had 17 points and eight rebounds.

The 76ers got 15 points from Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey.

The win moved Milwaukee to 2.5 games back of Brooklyn for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and 1.5 games back of Philadelphia for the second seed. The Bucks have 13 games left this season, including a pair against the Nets.

Milwaukee will now hit the road to face Atlanta on Sunday.