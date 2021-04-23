Where mock drafts have the Packers looking in the first round of the NFL Draft | In Badgers In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Doing a mock draft is hard. It’s especially difficult if you’re trying to project for a team that is picking late in the first round. Yet, every year the internet is flooded with experts — some with actual knowledge and a whole lot more just guessing — putting together what the opening round and later will look like. Is there value in those efforts? Yes, but not a ton.

Outside of the NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who had the Green Bay Packers taking quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last April? Wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and inside linebacker were all viewed as potential areas GM Brian Gutekunst would address with the 30th pick. Instead he shocked most by trading up to get what the team hopes is the successor to Aaron Rodgers.

All of this is to say that come next Thursday night when the 2021 NFL Draft opens in Cleveland the guys you’ve been reading about as possibilities at pick No. 29 for the past couple months are unlikely to end up in Green Bay.

Still, it’s can be fun to dream, so here’s a look at where several mock drafts have the Packers going in Round 1.

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: WR Elijah Moore (Mississippi)

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

Benjamin Solak, NFL Draft Network: Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

Rob Rang, Fox Sports: C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

There are also several former Wisconsin players that have a chance to hear their names called at some point during the three-day draft. Here’s where the mock drafts have them going.

OL Cole Van Lanen:

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: 5th round to Pittsburgh

DraftTek.com: 7th round to Arizona

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

DraftTek.com: 6th round to Baltimore

CB Rachad Wildgoose

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 5th round to Los Angeles Chargers