Bucks drop Philadelphia 124-117, Giannis scores 27 | Zach Heilprin

In a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference it was the Milwaukee Bucks coming out on top with a 124-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.

Milwaukee started the game on a 10-0 run, led by 14 at the end of the first quarter and held a 77-60 advantage at halftime. The lead got pushed to 21 heading to the fourth quarter before Philadelphia made a very late run to make the game look much closer than it was.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Khris Middleton added 24 points, while Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists.

The Bucks also got a ton of help off the bench. Bobby Portis was on fire from deep, going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points. Guards Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes combined for 19 points.

Milwaukee shot a season-best 65% from the field in the first half and went on to hit 55.6% for the game.

Philadelphia was paced by Joel Embiid’s 24 points, while Shake Milton gave the 76ers 20 points off the bench.

The win moved Milwaukee to within 2.5 games of Philadelphia and Brooklyn for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks will try to edge closer when they face the 76ers again Saturday night.