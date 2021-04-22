Badgers season ends with loss to Texas in Final Four | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s volleyball season has come to an end without a national title once again.

The top-ranked Badgers got swept by fourth-ranked Texas 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 Thursday night in the national semifinals in Omaha. It was Wisconsin’s first loss of the season, dropping the team to 18-1. The Longhorns advance to Saturday’s title game against Kentucky, which beat Washington in the other semifinal.

The road comes to an end in Omaha Proud of how this team battled through adversity not just this season, but this whole year Thank you fans for your unending support through it all#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/KI5YIPyvoO — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) April 23, 2021

For Wisconsin, it was another year of coming close but not being able to end the season with a win in the championship match. This was the Badgers fourth trip to the Final Four and the first time they lost before the national title game.