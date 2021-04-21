Brewers finish off sweep of San Diego with 4-2 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A two-run homer from Omar Narvaez and clutch pitching from the bullpen helped Milwaukee to finish off a sweep of San Diego with a 4-2 win Wednesday afternoon.

The Padres were leading 2-1 when the Brewers catcher stepped to the plate in the sixth inning with Travis Shaw on second base and proceeded to take reliever Keone Kela deep. It was Narvaez’s third home run of the season and proved to be the winning hit, though second baseman Jace Peterson added some insurance in the eighth inning with his second home run of the season.

San Diego loaded the bases in its half of the eighth inning with no outs thanks to a pair of walks from Brad Boxberger, who also allowed a hit to start the frame. He was able to get one out with a strikeout before giving way to J.P. Feyereisen. The righty went on to get Wil Meyers swinging on a 3-2 count and followed that up by striking out Victor Caratini to get out of the inning.

In the ninth, Josh Hader put two on before striking out Eric Hosmer to pickup his third save of the season and the second of the series.

Over the three games, the Milwaukee pitching staff allowed a total of three runs, including the two given up by Adrian Houser in his start Wednesday. None of the runs came off the Brewers bullpen in its 10 1/3 innings of work.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening a series in Chicago on Friday.