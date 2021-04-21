Brewers: Corbin Burnes’ record-setting start continues in 6-0 win at San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Corbin Burnes’ record-setting start to the season continued in Milwaukee’s 6-0 win at San Diego Tuesday night.

The Brewers starter went six innings, giving up four hits and striking out 10 to improve to 2-1 on the year as his ERA dropped to 0.37. Burnes set the modern era MLB record for most strikeouts (40) without a walk to begin a season. According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, he’s also the first player since the mound was lowered in 1893 to post at least nine strikeouts and zero walks in four straight starts.

Burnes’ line score would not be as pretty as it is without Billy McKinney. With two on and two down in the fourth inning, the left fielder made a diving catch to preserve the shutout. Burnes called it the play of the year afterwards.

Most of Milwaukee’s offense came in the third inning when it scored five runs. McKinney homered for a second-straight night, while Travis Shaw knocked in two runs with a double and Omar Narvaez brought two more in with a single. Jace Peterson would close out the scoring in the ninth with a solo home run.

The win was Milwaukee’s second shutout ever in San Diego and the first since 2015. The Crew will go for the series sweep Wednesday afternoon.