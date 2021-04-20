Brandon Woodruff, 3 home runs enough for Brewers in win at San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got its six-game road trip started on a high note Monday night with a 3-1 win at San Diego.

Brandon Woodruff continued his strong start to the season, giving the Brewers six innings of work and allowing just one run on one hit and striking out seven. It was his third-straight start of going at least six innings and allowing one run or fewer. He had three such games in 13 starts in the pandemic shortened season. Woodruff got the win, his first of the season and saw his ERA drop to 2.12 on the year.

The offense used the long ball to get the victory for Woodruff, as Luis Urias, Billy McKinney and Tyrone Taylor all had solo home runs.

A trio of relievers came on to finish the game out for Milwaukee. J.P. Feyereisen pitched a scoreless seventh, Brent Suter got the Brewers through the eighth and then Josh Hader closed things out in the ninth to pick up his second save of the year.

Milwaukee improved to 5-2 away from home with the win. The two clubs will meet again Tuesday night.