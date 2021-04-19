Wisconsin volleyball headed to Final Four

April 19, 2021
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is headed back to the Final Four.

Pushed to a fifth set for the first time this season, the Badgers fought back to beat Florida (30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12) to punch their ticket to the final weekend of the season.

“It was a heck of a match. Both teams fighting really hard,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It wasn’t the prettiest match but just two teams that battled.”

Top-seeded Wisconsin actually trailed 9-6 in the final set but outscored the Gators 9-3 down the stretch to keep its season alive.

“They gave us everything we could handle,” Sheffield said of Florida. It’s certainly a match that our players will probably remember for the rest of their lives.”

It will be the Badgers fourth trip to the Final Four, including a third time under cSheffield. The last time they were there was in 2019 when they lost in the national title game to Stanford.

This year, Wisconsin will face fourth-seeded Texas in one of the national semifinals on Thursday in Omaha.