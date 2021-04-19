Wisconsin volleyball headed to Final Four | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is headed back to the Final Four.

Pushed to a fifth set for the first time this season, the Badgers fought back to beat Florida (30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12) to punch their ticket to the final weekend of the season.

“It was a heck of a match. Both teams fighting really hard,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It wasn’t the prettiest match but just two teams that battled.”

Top-seeded Wisconsin actually trailed 9-6 in the final set but outscored the Gators 9-3 down the stretch to keep its season alive.

“They gave us everything we could handle,” Sheffield said of Florida. It’s certainly a match that our players will probably remember for the rest of their lives.”

It will be the Badgers fourth trip to the Final Four, including a third time under cSheffield. The last time they were there was in 2019 when they lost in the national title game to Stanford.

It came as close as it gets, but (1) @BadgerVB secured the win!#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/DujSpPtQZQ — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 20, 2021

This year, Wisconsin will face fourth-seeded Texas in one of the national semifinals on Thursday in Omaha.