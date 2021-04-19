Controversial call helps Phoenix get past the Bucks | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

A free throw from Devin Booker in the final second following a questionable foul call helped Phoenix to a 128-127 win in Milwaukee Monday night.

The game was tied with 22.1 seconds left after a Khris Middleton 3-pointer. After being hounded by Jrue Holiday for much of the possession, Booker managed to get some separation from the guard, leading P.J. Tucker to come over and help. The shot went long but Tucker was called for a foul. The play went to review and was upheld, giving Booker the opportunity to hit the game-winning free throw.

Milwaukee played much of overtime without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP left with a cramp after blocking a Booker shot and grabbing the rebound. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo might have been able to return but because of his recent knee issues they kept him out. He finished the game with 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Middleton had 26 points, while Holiday scored 25 points and had eight assists. Pat Connaughton gave the Bucks nine points off the bench.

Four different Phoenix starters were in double figures, led by Booker’s 24 points. Chris Paul had 22 points and 13 assists.

Milwaukee has started its four-game homestand 0-2. The team will get Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia twice this week with the first game coming Thursday.